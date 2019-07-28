Larry J. Dauterive Sr.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Mr. Larry Joseph Dauterive Sr., age 98, at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating.
Inurnment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Martinville with military honors conducted by the Iberia Parish Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dauterive passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mr. Dauterive was a proud WWII veteran who served in George S. Patton’s 3rd Army. He was considered part of the greatest generations and retired as a sergeant after 20-plus years of service.
He was proud of his 79-year marriage to his beloved wife, Dot, and always enjoyed spending time with his family.
“Pop,” as he was affectionately known, had a personality that was sure to light up any room. His charming demeanor and great sense of humor left a lasting impression on all, both young and old. He loved being “in the spotlight,” whether it was riding his bike, spending time at the camp with his-son in-law Mike, or sharing his stories of his days in the military. He often quoted General Douglas MacArthur, “Old soldiers never die, They simply fade away…”
He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Doris “Dot” Breaux Dauterive of New Iberia; one daughter, Pam D. Breaux and husband Mike of Youngsville; three sons, Craig Dauterive and wife BJ of Houston, Glenn Dauterive and wife Barbara of Lafayette and Larry Dauterive Jr. and wife Kay of LaPlace; his grandchildren, Jamie Andrews, Dionne Duhé and husband Kevin, Ashley Derouen and husband Chris, Sean Dauterive, Cory Dauterive and wife Shelly, Joshua Brooks, Jacob Breaux, Rachelle B. Rachal and husband William and Brandon Breaux and wife Ashley; numerous great grandchildren and his faithful caregiver, Christine Bourque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Euphemie Gerard Dauterive; one daughter, Christy Lynn Dauterive; one sister, Elaine Dauterive Martin; and three brothers, Emmitte Dauterive, Bobby Dauterive and Lester Dauterive.
To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhomenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.