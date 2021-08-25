Larry Holloway Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Services will be held for Larry Holloway, 68, a Louisiana resident who died in Shreveport on Aug. 19 at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.Boone Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Larry Holloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Funeral Home Larry Holloway Bossier City Shreveport Louisiana Service Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com