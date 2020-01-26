JEANERETTE — Larry Copell, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette after an extended illness.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Entombment will be at a later date.
Larry Copell was born in Pecan Island on December 2, 1943, to the late Newton and Shirley White Copell. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a machinist all of his adult life. He owned and operated Copell’s Machine Shop in the 80s, then worked at Moresi Foundry in Jeanerette until his retirement. Larry was an avid golfer, and a huge LSU and Saints fan. His friends at the Lazy Lounge were his second family, but what he cherished most was time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Charlene “Chili” Legnon Copell; sons Layne Copell and wife Kristen of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Lance Copell and wife Courtney of Opelousas; stepdaughter Sheri Conell and spouse Aimee Conell of Yoder, Colorado; grandchildren Leighton Copell, Avery Copell, Charlotte Copell, and Genevieve Copell; step grandchild Journey Conell; and brother Wayne Copell and wife Mary of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Giles Copell, Marvin Copell, Floyd Copell and Winston Copell; and good friends Possum Guillotte and Huey Thibodeaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of his friends at the Lazy Lounge.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Falterman Jr. and his staff for giving Larry quality of life for the last few years.
Special thanks also to Acadian Hospice. Although you only cared for Larry for one day, you made that day a good one.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.