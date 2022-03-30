A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Lana Bourg Bernard, 75, who passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Roland Fontenot will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bernard was born on March 9, 1947, in Ville Platte to the late Donald Edward Julian and Frank Floyce Willett Julian. She was employed at CLECO for 19 years and then retired from the University of Louisiana Lafayette New Iberia Research Center. Mrs. Bernard was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and her hobbies included sewing, going to garage sales, cooking, baking and camping. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years, Denis Bernard of New Iberia; children Nikki Patout (David) of New Iberia, Angelique Duncan (Grady) of Milam, Texas and James Bourg (Gloria) of New Iberia; stepchildren Denise Bernard (companion Ray) of Arnaudville, Lillian Harrison (Joe) of Montgomery, Texas, Connie Dugas of St. Martinville, Todd Dugas (Tammy) of Austin, Texas, and Jason Dugas (fiance Lacey) of Raceland; sister Donna Johnson (Wilson “Tee”) of New Iberia; grandchildren Alexis Patout (fiance Anthony Ebanks), Breleigh Decoux Trahan, Brittany Decoux Bradley (Conner), Seth Patout, Braxton Duncan, Sy Patout, Sophie Bourg, Gabrielle “Gabby” Bourg and Robert Bourg; great-grandchildren Ami Guidry, Ari Guidry, Aysen Ebanks, Bentley Trahan, Breyden Trahan, Ahnaleigh Patout, Auden Patout, Elliana Patout, Kingston Patout, Ryleigh Hargis and Kiya Patout; step grandchildren Jordy Dugas, Jaslynn Dugas, Charlie Dugas, Brianna Jasso, Hart Bernard, Jacque Harrison, Elle Harrison and Justus Harrison; step great-grandchildren Maison Arceneaux, Natalie Arceneaux and Jayden Dugas; godchildren Troy Johnson and Tyler Johnson; and her beloved dogs Molly and Drago.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 32 years, Robert “Bob” Bourg; and an infant son.
Pallbearers will be James Bourg, Seth Patout, Sy Patout, Braxton Duncan, David Patout and Grady Duncan.
To view online obituary, sign guest book and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneral home.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lana Bernard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.