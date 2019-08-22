JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Lamona Romero Derouen, 79, at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
A resident of Patoutville, Mrs. Derouen passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 3:52 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, listening to music, dancing, watching Wheel of Fortune, was an avid Saints football fan and especially loved family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lionel J. Derouen Jr. of Patoutville; daughter Johvanna Derouen of Patoutville; sons Kirk Derouen of Grand Marais, Lynnwood Derouen and wife Samantha of Patoutville, Marvin Derouen Sr. and wife Roxanne of New Iberia and Lionel Derouen III of Patoutville; sisters Audrey Romero, Juanita Owens and Sheryl Derouen, all of New Iberia; grandchildren Jeramie Hebert, Victoria Derouen, Isaac Derouen, Joshua Derouen, Marvin Derouen Jr., Landon Derouen, Kaelynn Derouen, Ella Derouen and Alayha Derouen; and great-grandchildren Maci Hebert, Jude Trautman, Tory Robicheaux, Breighlyn Derouen, Marvin Derouen III and Lyra Ruehle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anita Tauzin Romero; and an infant brother.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Derouen, Lynnwood Derouen, Marvin Derouen Sr., Lionel Derouen III, Jeramie Hebert, Rene Owens and Joshua Derouen.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marvin Derouen Jr., Isaac Derouen, Drury Derouen and Jude Trautman.
You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements.