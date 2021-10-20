Lakthia Nicole Julien Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Lakthia Nicole Julien, 42, who died at 1:56 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Lakthia Julien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement General Medical Center Pend Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com