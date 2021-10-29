A home-going memorial celebration of life for Lakithia Nicole Julien, 42, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Church on the Rock Church, 1411 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Pastor Ryan Derouen officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Lakithia Nicole Julien was the second child of Ralph and Dianne Zacharie Julien. She was born on November 20,1978, and transitioned from labor to reward at 1:56 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, in Lafayette at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Nicki, as she was affectionately known, had a beautiful smile and spirit. She was a 1996 graduate of Loreauville High School and left lasting impressions with so many of her classmates. After graduating, Nicki obtained a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) degree in 2007. She began her career at Iberia Comprehensive Center in New Iberia and continued her career in Texas caring for others.
Lakithia was passionate in her walk with Jesus Christ and faithfully attended church services. Perhaps her greatest pastime was discussing current issues on social media with friends.
Left to cherish and remember her beautiful smile and loving spirit are her sons Sebastian and Shane Boutte; husband Patrick Boutte of Loreauville; parents Ralph and Dianne Zacharie Julien of Loreauville; one sister, Mary Julien Freeman (Joseph) of New Iberia; one brother, Ralph Julien Jr. (Barbie) of California; three uncles, Lawrence Zacharie Sr., Roy Julien (Shelia) and Bennie Julien (Ellen) of Loreauville; and two aunts, Judy Reed and Rosalie Julien of Loreauville; her godfather Roy Julien; her godmother Barbara Lynn Pierre; her godchildren Alanya Anthony, Cavan Zacharie and Silas Moore of Loreauville; and also a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends will cherish her memory.
She will join in glory her daughter Elizabeth Boutte; paternal grandparents Bennie Julien Sr. and Virginia Ransom Julien; maternal grandparents Goldman Zacharie Sr. and Mary Bolden Zacharie, and a host of aunts and uncles.