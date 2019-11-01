Lakeisha Bell

A Home-going celebration will be held for Lakeisha Renee Bell, 31, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Adam Curley, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Lakeisha Renee Bell, affectionately known as “Gremlin” was born on January 19, 1988, in New Iberia, to her parents, Clyde Wiltz and Stacy Bell-Gabriel.
She received her formal education in the schools of Iberia Parish, and thereafter, she began a career in home health. She enjoyed trail riding as a pastime and listening to her favorite zydeco artist, Chris Ardoin.
Lakeisha’s greatest joy in her life was her three children, Christopher, Kri’stiana and Kaliyah. She was one of the world’s greatest mothers. She truly enjoyed spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Lily Wiltz; maternal grandfather, John Henry Bell affectionately known as “Joe Bell;” one nephew, Jordan Bell; and two cousins, Joseph Burgess and Kaitlyn Bell. On Sunday, October 20, 2019, God, called Lakeisha, his beloved angel home.
Lakeisha leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Stacy Bell-Gabriel (James) of Jeanerette; her father, Clyde Wiltz of New Iberia; one son, Christopher Robertson Jr. of New Iberia; two daughters, Kri’stiana Robertson and Kaliyah Bell of New Iberia; a special friend, Byron January of New Iberia; one brother, DeQuincy Bell (Cawandelyn) of New Iberia; three sisters, Chiquita Bell, Nateisha Bell and Victoria Bell, all of New Iberia; maternal grandmother, Victoria Bell-Roman of New Iberia,; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are Kyle Burgess, Dorian Sheppard, Keary Mouton, Clarence Jones, Jaharron Stanton and Deonta Gallow.
Honorary Pallbearers are Junuius Roman III, LaDarrian Bell, DeQuincy Bell, Diamond Eugene, Kaleb Burgess, Nathaniel Broussard, William Bell Sr., Clint Victorian, Treston Harrison and Javon Boutte.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.