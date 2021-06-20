Ladone Avery

Ladone Marie Henry Avery, 53, departed this life on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born Aug. 14, 1967, in New Iberia to the late Elias and Selena Henry.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Elias “Beasley” Henry.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three children, Celena J. Avery (Jacob) Roy, Carlton J. Avery (Marquita) and Landon M. Avery; grandson Jace Roy; the father of her children, Carlton J. Avery Sr; special friend Bryan Lewis; and a host of other family and friends, including her Sorors of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home and Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia with Funeral services at 10 a.m., at St. Edward Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.