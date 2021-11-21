A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia for Kyle Lee Breaux, 33, who passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Lafayette. Interment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. led by Deacon Durk Viator on Tuesday.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kyle was born on November 24, 1987, and was a 2006 graduate of Westgate High School. He worked as a foreman and instructor for the apprenticeship program for E.P. Breaux Electrical and held a NEC Journeyman Electrical License. Kyle enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, remote control vehicles and drones
Survivors include his wife Brittany Breaux of New Iberia; parents Leonard L. and Judy Verret Breaux of New Iberia; stepdaughter Madison Doherty; grandparents Jerald and Joyce Verret of Jeanerette, and Lawrence Paul Breaux (Kathy) of New Iberia; and his beloved dog Maui.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Theresa Louviere Breaux.
Pallbearers will be Garret Verret, Thomas Rowell, Ronnie Tyler Breaux, Tyler Businelle, Calieb Johnson, and Larry Boudreaux.