Kyle A. Burgess

A home-going celebration of life for Kyle Andrew Burgess, 27, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric J. Fondal Sr. officiating. Entombment will be held in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the funeral home. Due to the spread of COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Kyle was a 2012 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and a current employee at the Arc of New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Kynslee Burgess of Houston, Texas; his parents Keith Burgess and Cynthia Burgess, both of New Iberia; three brothers, Keith Burgess Jr. (Eva), Kaleb Burgess and Master Johnson (Tiffany), all of New Iberia; one sister, Nateisha Bell of New Iberia; two nieces, Khylah Burgess and Korlee Simon, both of New Iberia; one nephew, Kavery Burgess of New Iberia; godparents Kimball Burgess and Delilah Burgess; godchild Morgan Johnson; and a host of other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Victoria Williams Roman and John Henry Bell Jr.; paternal grandparents Daniel “Dan” Burgess and Mary P. Burgess; one brother, Joseph Burgess; one aunt, Darlene Tauriac Burgess, four cousins, Jennifer Tauriac, Lakeisha Bell, Jordan Bell and Katlyn Bell; and his godmother Paulette Burgess.
Active pallbearers are Desiree Sam, Tevin Archon, Matthew Gray, Jordyn Mallery, Dillon Mandeville and Nicholas Antoine.
Honorary pallbearers are Keith Burgess Jr., Kaleb Burgess, Nathaniel Broussard III, Kavery Lewis, Harlon Comeaux, Andrew Bell, Ladarrian Bell and Master Johnson.