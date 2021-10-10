Kyla Katherine Thornton, 59, of Bossier City, passed away on September 8, 2021, in the Christus Schumpert Hospital in Shreveport.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kyla was born in Shreveport to Don Thornton and Suzi Smith Thornton on August 7, 1962. She graduated from USL with a degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy. Kyla was a speech and hearing therapist in schools in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. She spent most of her life in South Louisiana, but especially loved the time she spent in Florida. Her passion was working with children, especially those with autism. She also tutored at risk students.
She was an administrative representative and counselor for Education America. She worked as a volunteer for Southern Mutual Help after Hurricane Rita helping to clean and restore damaged homes.
Kyla was a kind, outgoing, warm and friendly person. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She loved animals and fostered and rescued many dogs. Kyla would be happy to know that her dogs Darla and Bear have wonderful new families.
Kyla had varied interests and talents. She loved music, was creative and enjoyed writing poetry.
Kyla is survived by her mother Suzi Thornton; one brother, Tribbey Thornton and his wife Michell; her nephew Brock Thornton; her nieces Cameron and Aliese Thornton and Emily LeBlanc; her great-niece Nova LeBlanc; and great-nephews Max and Alec LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Thornton and both maternal and paternal grandparents.