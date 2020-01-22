Kristopher René Kelly

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Kristopher “Kris” René Kelly, 43, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry to officiate the service.
Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kristopher passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home. Kris worked in the Oil and Gas industry for 26 years and was employed as a Construction Superintendent at United Fire and Safety. Kris enjoyed family movie night, watching Saints and LSU football, boat riding, golfing, bowling, music and spending time with his family especially his children.
He is survived by his children, Harlee Kelly, Kameron Kelly and Irelynn Kelly; parents, Karl and Jeannine Kelly; siblings Jennifer Broussard and Brandi Kelly all of New Iberia; nieces Taylor Lancon, Stefanee Soirez and Carmin Lancon; great-nephews R.J. Hopes, J.J. Blanchard and Koltyn Naquin; great-niece Alayna Claire Pichoff all of New Iberia; and his four-legged companions Duke and Bosco.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Thomas Hoke, Shane Migues, Keith Vallone, Kenneth Vallone, Shane Peek, Justin Pichoff, Richard Broussard, Brandon Bergeron and Kameron Kelly.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
