JEANERETTE — A private memorial will be held at a later date for Kristine T. West (Hebert), 59, who passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Kristine was born to Jean Bergeron Pepper and CJ Rogers of New Iberia on March 31, 1961, in Franklin.
She is survived by her husband, Noey Hebert, of Franklin; her daughter Chelsea Hiltibrand of Doddridge, Arkansas; and six grandchildren.
