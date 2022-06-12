A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Kristal Janee’ Derouen, 34, was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Bishop Mideate Derouen officiating. She will await the resurrection in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Petite Anse.
Visitation hours was observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned peacefully at 4:05 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Kristal was a 2015 graduate of Saint Agatha Career School in New Orleans. She became a Certified Nurse Assistant and worked at surrounding nursing home facilities. She also worked providing in home sitting and private duty. She was currently negotiating a CNA contract with a nursing facility in New York.
She leaves to cherish her memory her parents Cynthia Ann Russell and Terry Lee Derouen Jr. both of New Iberia; two sons Braylon January and Tykerrian Cormier both of New Iberia; one sister, Terrelyn Derouen of Lafayette; paternal grandmother Winnie D. Moore of New Iberia; seven aunts, Melvina Roher, Trilby Barnes Green, Donnalita Jones, Mona Faye Simpson, Bonnie Hunter, Jon T. Deering and Demetria Conner; three uncles, Murray Jackson Sr., Alfred Simpson and Lawrence Dorsey Sr; her godparents Trilby Barnes Green and Dwalyn Jackson; several godchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Nettie Bell Russell, Wilfred Russell and Ella Mae Simpson; paternal grandfather Terry Lee Derouen Sr.; one aunt, Ida Dorsey.
Active pallbearers are Dontae Jones Sr., Dontae Jones Jr., Dvek Jones, Steven Moore, Stevie J. Vital, Lance Johnson, Terrell Mouton and Michael Zeno.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Lee Derouen Jr., Braylon January, Tykerrian Cormier, Murray Jackson Sr., Dwalyn Jackson, Albert Jones, Alfred Simpson, Pertnan Green, L. J. Dorsey, Roger Lee, Murray Jackson Sr., Gavin Jackson and Larry Dorsey.