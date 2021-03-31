A funeral service will be held for Mr. Kom Douangpanya, 89, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, Trotter Street, New Iberia, LA.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and resume at the funeral home on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the funeral home and crematory.
A native of Salavan, Laos, and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 8:07 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Thanh Douangpanya, of New Iberia; four daughters, Phosy Douangpanya of Jeanerette, Khamdranh Douangpanya of New Iberia, Bountam Douangpanya of Lydia and Bouteuem Douangpanya of New Iberia; three sons, Phanh Douangpanya of Coteau, Sanam Douangpanya of Coteau and Songkham Douangpanya of Takhak, Laos; thirty grandchildren; one brother, Pong Douangpanya; two sisters, Thome Douangpanya and Noy Douangpanya; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.