A funeral service will be held for Kohen O’Ryan Lewis, an infant, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Valerie Rhine officiating.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
He passed on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Quincy Lewis and Lynette Matthews Lewis; one brother, Kenneth Ray Lewis; one sister, Kaitlyn Nevaeh Lewis; maternal grandparents, Wilfred Matthews Sr. and Catherine Matthews; and paternal grandparents, Nathan Lewis and Loria Lewis.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.