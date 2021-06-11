ABBEVILLE — A home-going celebration of life for Miss Kitty Ann Rideaux, 51, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church, 1515 Israel Parker Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510. Rev. John Allen will officiate. She will await the resurrection in St. Paul cemetery in Abbeville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from noon until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, in New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Glenn Rideaux, Karen (Rideaux) Kennedy, Charles Rideaux and Evelyn Rideaux; her father, Raymond “Bull Dog” Rideaux of Abbeville; two sisters, Marian Rideaux and Mona Rideaux of Jeanerette; five brothers, Darrell Rideaux of LosAngeles, California, Daniel Rideaux, David Rideaux of Abbeville, Raymond Rideaux of Houston, Texas, and Darien Rideaux of Abbeville; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lewis Rideaux and two brothers, Carlton Rideaux and Walter Rideaux.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be immediate family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 893-2440, 1116 Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.