A private funeral service was conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2020, at David Funeral Home for Kimberly “Wayne” Barbin, 90, who passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. at his residence. Rev. Roland Fontenot officiated the services. Entombment followed the service at Beau Pré Cemetery.
A native of Alexandria and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kimberly “Wayne” Barbin was born to Rosemore Louis and Myra Alice Barron Barbin, born on June 10, 1931.
Wayne was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and dear friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved animals and had taken in many cats and dogs in his lifetime.
Early on in life he worked in the oil and gas Industry automation with Texaco for 15 years. He then moved on to opening his own real estate business with his wife Daisie (Bee) selling real estate under the name of Bee’s Real Estate (Century 21).
Wayne served proudly in the United States Air Force in the 450th Air Defense Squadron during the Korean Conflict.
Wayne is survived by his children Kim W. Barbin Jr., (Liz Hall) of Bush, Carol A. Barbin Mire (Neal), Donna L. Barbin Francis (Phillip) both of New Iberia and David K. Barbin (Julie Adams) of Covington; grandchildren Douglas Barbin, Andrea Mire Harris, Christopher Mire, Steven Barbin, Daniel Mire, Amy Francis Bourque, Brandon Barbin, Benjamin Barbin and Nicholas Barbin; and great-grandchildren Olivia, Logan, Jamie, Hannah, Samantha, Xander, Alex, Leo and Elle.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Daisie (Bee) Shaw Barbin; his parents Rosemore Louis and Myra Alice Barron Barbin; and two sisters, Olive Barbin Hayden and Carol A. Barbin Smith.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Daniel Mire, Douglas Barbin, Steven Barbin, Christopher Mire, Brandon Barbin, Cody Bourque, Benjamin “Ben” Barbin and Nicholas Barbin.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice doctors, nurses and support staff for all the support they have shown to our family, and a special thanks to the caregivers Faye Dore and Gerry Muzny.