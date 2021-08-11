Kimberly Polk Aug 11, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Kimberly Polk, 47, a resident of Jeanerette, who died at 10:19 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Kimberly Polk Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com