A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Kim Parr Hernandez, 59, who passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Patrick Burke, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A very proud Marine Mom, Kim was born on March 24, 1961, in Houma and was a resident of New Iberia. She was a loving wife, amazing mother, a very proud grandmother and a good friend. Kim loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew Hernandez of New Iberia; daughters Aimee Hernandez of New Iberia and Alyssa Melancon and spouse, Chase, of New Iberia; son Cpl. Taylor Hernandez, USMC of Okinawa, Japan; parents, James and Beulah Parr of New Iberia; brothers Jimmy Parr of Natchitoches, Timmy Parr of New Iberia and Tommy Parr and spouse Cherlo of New Iberia; sisters Kay Parr of Houma and Kathy Hobbs and spouse Mike of New Iberia; grandson Wyatt Melancon; mother-in-law Jeanette Hernandez Kleinpeter of New Iberia; brothers-in-law Kansas Hernandez and spouse Aileen of Lafayette, Alvin Hernandez Jr. and spouse Bill Leatherman of Alexandria and Shawn Hernandez and spouse Holly of Lafayette; aunt Carolyn Garrett of Houma; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Beau.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, F.L. and Susie Parr, G.D. and Beulah “Boo Boo” Doiron; father-in-law Alvin Hernandez Sr.; sister-in-law Jean Hernandez; step father-in-law Lee Kleinpeter Sr.; special aunts Marie Claire Bergeron and Imelda Hebert (godmother).
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, is in charge of the arrangements.