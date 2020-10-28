JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mr. Kim A. Derise on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Derise as celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date.
The family requests that visitation to begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Kim A. Derise was born on January 6, 1956, to George Sr. and Mary L. Hebert.
Kim passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in Lafayette.
Kim lived life to the fullest and loved to entertain.
Kim A. Derise is survived by his children, Dwayne Derise (Ashley C.) of Rayne, Wayne Derise (Tina) of Avery Island and Laurie Derise of Spring, Texas; grandchildren Trey Dugan, Cole Hebert, Brooklynn Derise, Maci Derise, Peyton Derise, Madelynn Derise and Meredith Derise; siblings Tommy Hebert of Jeanerette, Brenda Frederick of Rincon, Georgia, Fr. Mark Derise of Scott, Annette Derise of Maurice and Terry Derise of Maurice; and godmother Ramona Hebert of Baker.
Serving as pallbearers are Dwayne Derise, Wayne Derise, Kevin Migues, Ted Derise Jr., John Frederick, Drew Hebert, Devin Gaudet, Cole Hebert, Larry Gaudet and Trey Dugan.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Chad Segura, Roger Sorense, Joshua Frederick, Terry Derise, Ken Verette, Tommy Hebert, Randy Segura Jr., Tommy Frederick, Beau Derise, Donny Pepper, Caleb Segura and Neil Soileau.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Mary L. Hebert; son George Michael Derise; brothers George Derise Jr. and Ted Derise Sr.; parental grandparents, John and Josephine Derise; and maternal grandparents, Noe and Agnes Hebert; brother-in-law Wayne Frederick Sr.; nephew Wayne Frederick Jr.; and Katie Meader.
We, the family of Kim A. Derise, would like to thank all the staff members of Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital for all their love and support of our father during his time in their facility.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of arrangements.