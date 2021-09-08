Funeral services are pending for Khamsene Sanoubane, 91, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

