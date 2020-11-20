A funeral service will be held for Mr. Khamkhong Malathong, 66, at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, Trotter Street, New Iberia, LA.
Visitation will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A native of Vientiane, Laos, and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 8:17 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
He is survived by his wife, Rattanaphone Malathong; two sons, Joe Malathong and Vhan Malathong, both of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Khamphouthone Malathong, and his parents, Tao Inthavong and Lakuang Inthavong.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.