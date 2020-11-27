Kevin Sutton

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Kevin Duron Sutton, 52, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Pastor, officiating. He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
“Bozo” as he was known to many, was a resident of Jeanerette. He passed away at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his residence.
Kevin Duron Sutton was born on May 28, 1968, in Lafayette to Mrs. Ethel Nathan and the late Mr. Howard Daniels. Kevin dedicated his life of service to his family, friends and church. Kevin accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. C.E. Batiste at First Jerusalem Baptist Church. Kevin remained a member and served faithfully under the present pastor, Rev. Arthur L. Alexander. Kevin loved to sing in the choir and with the male chorus.
Kevin leaves to cherish her memories of a well spent beautiful life, his mother, Ethel Nathan; three children, Shaquette R. Sutton of Baton Rouge, Makayla Sutton of Houston and Kevin Duron Sutton II of Jeanerette; five sisters, Remelda (Larry) Navy of Jeanerette, Demetrice Edmond of Morgan City, Datroum Williams (Chidi), Melissa Daniels and Regina Daniels of Port Arthur, Texas; five brothers, Christopher (Sharita) Nathan of Humble, Texas, Michael Daniels, Harry Lee Daniels, Carol Daniels, Patrick Daniels and his wife, all of Port Arthur, Texas; a special aunt, Lorenza Williams of Olivier; two grandchildren, Tristian A. Robinson and Raelynn D. Taylor of Baton Rouge; two best friends, Barbara Jackson of Franklin and Umeka Ben of Spring, Texas; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his brother John Joseph; maternal grandmother, Hazel Essex; paternal grandfather, William Essex; and fiancé Felicia Ford.
Active pallbearers will be William Druilhet, Frank Clavelle, Larry Navy, Robert Schanette, Ja Avian Smith and Byron Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Nathan Sr., Kevin Sutton II, Tedd Williams, Jamalyn Provost, Kamien Williams and Christopher Nathan Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.