Funeral services for Mr. Kevin Prince Sr., 48, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Prince died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Villa Feliciana Medical Complex. Kevin didn’t meet a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He was also proud of his service with the Iberia Parish Volunteer Fire District.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Patin Prince of New Iberia; two sons, Kevin Prince Jr. and Christopher Prince; a brother, Troy Prince and his wife, Peggy; a sister Cherrie Doucet and her husband, Darryl; three nephews, Christopher Cody Thomley, Anthony Blake Prince and Andrew Scott Prince; a great-nephew Calvin Blake Prince; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lyman Prince Sr.
Serving as Pallbearers will be members of his family and friends.
