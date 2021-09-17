Kevin J. Olivier Sr.

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Kevin James Olivier Sr., 58, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Bradley Fulgence officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1 p.m until the time of the service. The Olivier family encourages attendees to wear the colors blue and black for the service.
Due to the August 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A native of Grand Marais and a resident of New Iberia, Kevin James Olivier Sr. transitioned from labor to reward at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Kevin was a loving, caring and free hearted person. He always had a smile on his face. In his younger days, he enjoyed Zydeco dancing, going to the casino and participating in the Grand Marais Mardi Gras festivities. He passed his time barbecuing, cooking, going out to eat, browsing Facebook, telling stories and hanging out with family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Towana Bynnom (Mantreial) of Dallas, Texas, and Tiffany Hill (Arlin) of Copperas Cove, Texas; one son, Kevin Olivier Jr. (Crystal) of Katy, Texas; three stepdaughters, Vernetta Washington (Shanel) of New Iberia, Clara Hale (Joseph) and Deidra Washington of Baton Rouge; 12 grandchildren, Malaycia, Chariah, Messiah, Sincere, J’karie, K’marie, J’varie, Zy’Arie, Aiyana, Tashawn, Nathaniel and Gabriel; step-grandchildren Jas’Lynn, Taylor, Algerwon, Alania, Savannah, Christian, Melanie, Mirra and Genesis; three brothers, Felton Olivier, Roland Olivier (Val) and Paul Lawrence Olivier Sr., all of Grand Marais; three sisters, Ethel Thompson, Joann Olivier and Gloria Olivier (Ronald), all of Grand Marais; godparent Genevieve Theresa Richard of Grand Marais; godchildren Derrick Olivier and Marquie Isaac; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded by his parents, Roland Olivier and Frances Collins Olivier; two sisters, Lelia D. Canales and Lillian Theresa Olivier; one brother, Peter Dalton Olivier; maternal grandparents, Amaleda Joseph Collins and Gilbert Collins; paternal grandparents, Lucia Delahoussaye and Raymond Olivier; godparent Bernard Boutte; three nephews, Brody Frilot, Otto Canales Jr. and Derrick Olivier Jr.; one sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Olivier; and ex-wife Emma Jean Olivier.
