Kevin J. George Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Kevin James “Sike” George Sr., 49, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560. He will await the resurrection in Saint Edward Roman Catholic Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned peacefully at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
In 1973, at a young age, Kevin was baptized at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia and has remained a devoted member of the church since then. He was loved and adored by anyone he encountered. No matter the circumstances, he always had a smile on his face. Affectionately known by many as “Sike,” he was a model father figure and role model to his children. He believed in hard work and worked in the oilfield industry for over 20 years, as well as BNSF for approximately one year. In addition, Kevin was a 1991 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife LaTrisa George of New Iberia; one son, Kevin George Jr. of New Iberia; two daughters, Keri George (Khiry) of Jacksonville, Florida and Kyla George of New Iberia; one grandson, Kameron Henley of Jacksonville, Florida; another grandson soon to be born June 2022; his mother Shirley J. George of New Iberia; four sisters, Sheryl Antoine (Carlos), Tiffany George, Chantel Foster (Rodney) and Charmaine Perro (Bryson) all of New Iberia; three brothers, Terry George, Davis George and Phadel George, all of New Iberia; godparents Irvine Dauphine Sr. of Pensacola, Florida and Winifred Bell of New Iberia; two godchildren, Larreisha Mouton and Jordan George; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Albert “Dadee” George Sr.; one brother, Albert George Jr; paternal grandparents Peter Joseph George and Rose Mary Brown George; and maternal grandparents Mark Earl Johnson Sr. and Gladys Welcome.
Active pallbearers are Kelvin Harding, Ernest Dapremont, Sterling Linzer III, Larry Walker Jr., Warren Galentine Sr, and Murray Jackson, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Dwalyn Jackson, Alaric Johnson Sr., Phadel George, Terry George, Davis George, Jonah Linzer Sr., Isreal Gilliam, Nicky Jones, Willie Vanderbilt Jr., David Nelson, Gavin Jackson, Jason George, Carlos Antoine Jr., Zackarias Antoine, Marc Brown, Steven Moore, Demarcus Anthony, Thomas Davis, Chris Brown, Mack Johnson Jr., James Nicholas Sr., Kenneth Robertson, Lane Jones and Brian Bernard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.