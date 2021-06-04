A glorious celebration of life will be held for Elder Kevin Phillip Bradley I, 55, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, New Iberia, LA. Pastor Dr. Allen R. Randle, Sr. will be the Officiant.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA, 70560.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
Elder Kevin Phillip Bradley, I, transitioned from temporal to eternity with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Walton County, Florida. He was born in Jeanerette on Aug. 24, 1965 to the late Ezekiel Bradley Jr. and Lucille Schannette Bradley. Kevin accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at an early age.
Elder Kevin Bradley was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High class of 1984. He also attended Life Christian University. At the time of his untimely passing, he was employed as a cross country truck driver with DNT Transport.
Apart from the years spent on the road, he was very multi-skilled and gifted and had various opportunities to utilize some of them, which includes restaurant management, business owner, offshore steward and briefly an insurance claims adjuster. In those skills, he had the joyous opportunity to work with his wife, mother, siblings and children, whether through training in cooking, teaching, music and driving. Cooking and music were his passions. Musically, apart from church, he played and participated as a percussionist with the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band.
His life will be forever etched in the hearts of his wife and heartbeat for 33 years, Ramona Coleman Bradley of Cade; three very gifted and talented sons of whom he was extremely proud, Kevin Phillip Bradley II (Crystal) of Lafayette and Joshua Phillip Bradley and Quentin Phillip Bradley, both of Cade; one granddaughter to be born in October 2021, Angelle Lynn Bradley. Also cherishing fond memories are his loving mother, Lucille Schannette Bradley, who he affectionately called “Alphonse” of New Iberia; one brother, Michael Ray Bradley Sr. (Victoria) of New Iberia; three sisters, Suzette Bradley, Enola Marie Bradley-Christian and Michelle Renee Bradley-Mitchell (Joseph), all of New Iberia; mother-in-law, Beverly C. Chargois (Lee) of Lafayette; sister-in-law Christy Malveaux (George) of Cade; brothers-in-law Stanville Coleman Jr. (Lea) of Wildomor, California, Joseph Robertson Sr. (Pernella) of Breaux Bridge, Matthew Coleman and Thomas Coleman of Broussard; three godchildren Tiffany Le’Ray Christian, Titus Keith Christian and Nastasia Brooks-Ledet; precious twin nieces whom were treated as godchildren, Melody Grace and Harmony Faith Mitchell, affectionately known as his “Shuggies;” 19 nieces; 14 nephews; nine great nieces and nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Elder Bradley was preceded in death by his father, Ezekiel Bradley Jr.; paternal grandparents, Ezekiel Bradley Sr. and Ella Butts Bradley; maternal grandparents, Walter Channette Sr., Enola Washington Barabin and Leo K. Barabin; two aunts, Priscilla Ruth Bradley Dickerson and Lorraine Bradley; one uncle, Michael Channette Sr.; and father-in-law Stanville Coleman Sr.
Active pallbearers are Kevin Phillip Bradley II, Joshua Phillip Bradley, Michael Ray Bradley, Sr., Victor Dickerson, Frank Harris and Lionel Collins.
Honorary pallbearers are Quentin Bradley, nephews, brothers-in-law, Clergy, Ministers and Deacons of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, Ministers & Deacons of Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1, Ministers & Deacons of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, Peter Guilbeau, Ernest Boyd, Ronald Bernard, Bunk Johnson Brazz Band and the Union Sixth District Missionary Baptist Association.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.