Kevin Boutte

A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Kevin Paul Boutte, 52, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Hubertville Road (LA-85), Jeanerette, LA, 70544.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned from labor to reward at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Kevontie Lewis and Jasmine Garrison of New Iberia; two sons, Jerrilyn Garrison and Kevin Garrison of New Iberia; two brothers, Dwayne Boutte (Marvel) of New Iberia and Ronald Boutte Sr. (Tracy) of Jeanerette; five sisters, Debra Gray and Gwendolyn Colar (William) of Jeanerette, Kathy Boutte of New Iberia, and Josephine Armelin (Randolph, Sr.) and Lawanda Boutte of Jeanerette; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; four aunts, Stephanie DeJean Paul, Annie DeJean Linton, Evola DeJean and Sylvia DeJean of Jeanerette; three uncles, Nelson DeJean, Milton DeJean and Jesse Williams of Jeanerette; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Boutte Sr. and Birdie DeJean Boutte; three brothers, Donald Ray Boutte, Jason Boutte and Peter Boutte; maternal grandparents, Vivian DeJean Sr. and Loriska Clay DeJean; paternal grandparents, Isadore and Lucille Boutte; brother-in-law Dallas Gray Sr.; and several aunts and uncles.
Active pallbearers are Anthony Johnson Jr., Bryson Johnson, Randolph Armelin III, Trevon Malveaux, Troy Gilliam and Brian Gilliam Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Boutte Sr., Ronald Boutte Jr., Dwayne Boutte, Nelson DeJean, Micheal DeJean, Jessie Williams, Milton DeJean, Peter DeJean, Milton Butler, Jason Armelin, Terrance Armelin and family members.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.