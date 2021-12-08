A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Kevin Anthony Boudreaux, 54, who passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Keith Landry will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Kevin was born on September 14, 1967, in Oakland, California, and was a resident of San Angelo, Texas, for the past 25 years. A 1985 graduate of New Iberia Senior High, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from LSU and his Master’s from the University of Texas. Kevin was an instructor at the Angelo State University in San Angelo, for 25 years and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity and the American Chemical Society. He enjoyed reading, hiking, building LEGO kits and making jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include his parents, Neddy and Katherine Pesson Boudreaux of New Iberia; brother Craig Boudreaux (Chantelle) of Gonzales; three nieces, Emily Boudreaux, Katie Boudreaux and Maggie Boudreaux; and his beloved cat Dora.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Elmae Pesson and Claude and Viola Boudreaux; and an infant brother, Cliff Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Craig Boudreaux, Malcolm Boudreaux, Tim Boudreaux, Clint Boudreaux, Scott Boudreaux, Stephen Boudreaux and Shane Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearers include Carl Pesson, Ronnie Boudreaux, Emily Boudreaux, Katie Boudreaux, Maggie Boudreaux, Chantelle Boudreaux, Charlotte Moore and Kevin Reeves.