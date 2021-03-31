Kerry Lynn Butts Sr.

Kerry Lynn “Kenny/Baby” Butts Sr., 54, a native and resident of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 8:17 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
A public walk through viewing will be observed on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 7 a.m. until funeral services at 10:45 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Reverend Arthur L. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 1, 2021.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of “Kenny or Baby,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his son Kerry Lynn Butts Jr.; his mother, Loretta Butts; three brothers, Emmanuel (Natalie) Butts, Deneris (Carla) Butts and Nathaniel Butts; three sisters, Mrs. Charles (Marjorie Butts ) Mitchell and Mrs Kevin (LaShequa) Tauriac of Jeanerette and Mrs Matthew (Shawndell) Pryor of Lake Charles; four grandchildren; aunts; uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kerry Sr. was preceded in death by his two brothers, grandparents, his aunts and uncles.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma. Please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.
