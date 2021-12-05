A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Kernand “KJ” Brasseaux, 91, who passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Nicholas DuPre’ will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Brasseaux was born on November 29, 1930, to the late Treville and Yvonne Dronet Brasseaux. He was a graduate of USL, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and worked as an insurance inspector. Mr. Brasseaux was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3425, St. Peter’s Men’s Vigil Society and the USL Alumni Association. His hobbies included music, reading and taking photographs.
Survivors include by his wife Rose Mary Peltier Brasseaux of New Iberia; sons Chris Brasseaux Guidry (Carroll) and Patrick Brasseaux (Lori); stepsons Loren Pourciau Jr. (Desiree), Greg Pourciau, and Patrick Pourciau (Courtney); daughters Debra Brasseaux Sams (Eric) and Karen Brasseaux Schultz (Randall); stepdaughter Julie Pourciau Delcambre; grandchildren Joshua Sampia, Shana Sampia, Adrian Walker, Matthew Walker, Lance Brasseaux, Peyton Pourciau, Tori Louviere, Grant Pourciau, Kelsey Pourciau, Scott Delcambre, Amber Delcambre, Emma Pourciau, Lilli Pourciau, Ali Klentzman, Grant Klentzman and Brynn White; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Roberta D. Granger; brother Gerald Brasseaux; and granddaughters Brandie Delcambre and Gracie Michelle Brasseaux.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Walker, Matthew Walker, Lance Brasseaux, Joshua Sampia, Peyton Pourciau, Grant Pourciau and Scott Delcambre-Belaire.