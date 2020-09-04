On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 5:03 a.m., Kern Christopher Rouly, 59, accepted God’s invitation to everlasting life. His courageous journey was only topped by his witty charm and infectious personality, which impacted everyone he ever met. Kern was genuinely one of a kind. His legacy, spirit, wisdom and beautiful smile will live on forever through those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
From the minute we are born to the moment we take our last breath, there is that little time in between it all that we call life … and Kern was determined to make the most of it. He loved a great book, was an exceptional baker, a nerdy sci-fi enthusiast, and could never resist dancing when any song came on. Most importantly, he was a spectacular father, grandfather and friend.
Kern was born on March 16, 1961, in New Iberia to Earl Joseph and Mabel Benton Rouly. He was the youngest of their five children and was raised in their family business, Rouly’s Superette. He learned very early in life that hard work was important, but studies were too. Kern was an honor graduate of New Iberia Senior High’s Class of 1979. His studies continued at The University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL) with a B.S in Geology in 1984 and an Environmental Geology M.S. in 1989. Accomplished in his field, Kern worked at AECOM in Baton Rouge as a Sr. Hydrogeologist and served for many years as a member and officer of the Lafayette Geological Society. He was affectionately known by his grandson as “the best scientist ever.”
Kern is survived by his daughter, Lauren Alexis Rouly-White and her husband Langston James; his adopted godchild, Francis Dorsey; his grandchildren, Ford Christopher James White and Ezra Scott Dorsey; his brother, Kenneth J. Rouly (Brenda); his sisters, Mary Katherine Simon (Harry) and Karen Rouly, along with their respective families; his former wife, Corleen Aucoin Rouly; his mother-in-law, Priscilla Bruggeman; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mabel Rouly; a brother Karl Anthony Rouly; grandparents Otis and Azema Rouly and William and Constance Benton; two fathers-in-law, Jerry Aucoin and James Bruggeman; and many friends and family members who were graciously waiting to welcome him home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Deacon Robert Klingman will officiate.
Kern’s family will welcome relatives and friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m.
Interment will be private at a later date.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Kern’s friends and caregivers, Mike Bergeron and Sue Benoit, for their loving care during his voyage; along with the doctors and nurses at Ochsner Oncology Group in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; or Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge in New Orleans.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.