Lafayette— Services for Mrs. Keooday Vongkhamchanh, 60, the former Keooday Maokhamphiou, was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Lafayette Crematory.

A resident of Antioch, Tennessee, she transitioned at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Fletcher Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

