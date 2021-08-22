Keooday Vongkhamchanh Aug 22, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Keooday Vongkhamchanh, 60, who died at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Keooday Vongkhamchanh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Pend Lourdes Regional Medical Center Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com