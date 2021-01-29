A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Kenward “Pumpkin” Delahoussaye Sr., 80, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Saint Jude Street Chapel with Rev. Eric Fondal Sr. officiating.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
Mr. Kenward Delahoussaye Sr. was born on December 23, 1940, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Delahoussaye. He was a world-wide truck driver for over fifty-five years.
He departed his Earthly life on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Brenda B. Delahoussaye of New Iberia; two sons, Kenward Delahoussaye Jr. (Anna) and Wayne Delahoussaye (Vanessa), both of New Iberia; four daughters, Connie Johnson (Clyde), Reba McCants (Scott), Courtney Hallice and Kathleen Hallice; three brothers, Ronald Delahoussaye (Cassandra), Charles Delahoussaye and Ernest Chris Delahoussaye (Victoria), all of New Iberia; six sisters, Linda D. Harding of Jeanerette, Elva J. Delahoussaye, Shelby D. Fondal (Glenn), Debra Reno, Katherine Crofton (Ernest), all of New Iberia and Karen Dishman of Houston Texas; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Willie Mae Williams Delahoussaye; one brother, Donald Delahoussaye, and one sister, Maxine D. Porter.
Active and honorary pallbearers will be immediate family members.
