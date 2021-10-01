Kent Joseph LeBlanc, a man of God, whose life was filled with faith, family and love for all, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, after a valiant fight against COVID. He was 50.
A funeral service celebrating Kent’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Weido officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at church from 11 a.m. until time of services. Following the funeral, Kent will be laid to rest with his family at Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse.
Kent was born in Berwick to the late Walter J. “Punchy” LeBlanc and the late Katy Broussard LeBlanc, who passed away six weeks before him.
He was employed with Louisiana Machinery (formerly Caterpillar) for the past 27 years and truly loved his work family. He gave his all every day and his passion and love for what he did was reflected by the amount of loyal customers and business that he gained. Kyron recalled going with his daddy on calls and the conversations they shared. It was a great memory that he will cherish always.
As a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church for over 30 years, Kent served on the treasury and bus ministry. When speaking with his son, Kyron and his family, they all spoke of his devout Christianity and love of family. Kent gave of himself to his church and to anyone in need.
Outside of his work, Kent spent a great deal of his time with family and in the outdoors. Cutting grass and tending to his plants and flowers around the property brought relaxation and comfort. Kent was also a great cook who loved to prepare hearty meals to share with everyone. As much effort as he spent keeping his yard tidy, he spent the same in his home. He was one of the few men that actually enjoyed cleaning and organizing his home, Kyron shared. He was also a sports fanatic, especially his LSU Tigers, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Above all, his greatest love was family. He leaves a legacy of faith, love and compassion for all that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well Kent for you have earned his heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his former wife of 19 years, Shunda Moore LeBlanc; his only son and best friend Kyron Joseph LeBlanc; his twin brother Kim Paul LeBlanc and wife Staci; his father and mother-in-law Laverne and Paula Spears; nieces and nephew Tiffany Elizabeth LeBlanc, Kourtlyn Marie LeBlanc, Taylor Falke, Adaley Borel, Alivia Borel and Cameron Falke; and sisters-in-law Summer Borel and husband, Ryan, and Suzanne Maturin and husband, Ben.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter J. “Punchy” LeBlanc and by his mother, Katy Broussard LeBlanc who passed away just a little over a month before him.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Kyron LeBlanc, Kim LeBlanc, Laverne Spears, Ryan Borel, Johnny Broussard and Clay Broussard.
Honorary pallbearers are John Spears and Cameron Falke.
Family and friends are encouraged to share the memories and condolences with the family by visiting Kent’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.