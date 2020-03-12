Kent Douglas Smith Sr., 61, a resident of Lafayette and native of Melville, passed away on March 5, 2020 at 10:47 p.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 8 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the Progressive Baptist Church, at 2001 E. Simcoe Street in Lafayette, Reverend Lloyd Joiner Jr., Pastor.
Burial will follow funeral services in the Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Memories of Kent Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of forty years, Andrea Temia Wren Smith; a son Kent D. Smith Jr. and his wife, Curtrell Smith, of Zachary; two daughters, Corliss Paige Smith of Lafayette and Marie Rose of Zachary; one grandson, Javonte Williams; and a great-grandson; two sisters, Rebecca Haynes and husband Willie Haynes III of Melville and Stephanie A. Selvage of Baton Rouge; a godson and nephew, Myles P. Wren of Lafayette; a goddaughter Shardae Horton of Melville; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kent Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Annie Smith; three brothers, Harry Smith, Marion Smith and Lamar Smith; and his mother-in-law Maggie P. Wren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association, and Shriners Children Hospital in honor of Kent D. Smith Sr., all organizations which were close to his heart.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.