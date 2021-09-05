Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 5, 2021 @ 5:28 am
Funeral services are pending for Kenrick T. Lewis, 28, who died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Carney Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of the arrangements.
Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November
Copyright © 1997-The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.