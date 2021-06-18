Kenneth Walker

Funeral services will be conducted for Kenneth James Walker, 62, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street with Rev. Eric Fondal officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native of Lafayette and resident of New Iberia, “Bunny,” as he was affectionately known, departed this life at 9:31 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was employed with Pellerin Tubing for 18 years and IOS for five years. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, cooking, family gatherings, playing cards and dominoes and during football season, watching his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Stacy A.Walker; one son, Kenra Castillo; two daughters, Junell Castillo and Jarava Walker Thomas (Brandon), all of New Iberia; one stepson, Courtney Nathan of Lafayette; two stepdaughters, Brittney Nathan of New Iberia and Ashauntye Brooks of Houston, Texas; one sister, Susie Beals Segura of New Iberia; one godson, Kentauri Lee (Danesha) of Tyler, Texas; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Beals Jr. and Audrey Walker Beals; paternal grandparents, Sam Beals Sr. and Elzora Walker; maternal grandparents, Ervin Walker Sr. and Nella Wilson Walker; one brother, Michael “Roc” Beals; one grandson, Khristian Castillo; five aunts, Mary “Tiny” Demouchet, Gloria Castille, Annie Mae Bourda, Earline M. Jackson and Genevieve Walker; and three uncles, Horace Beals, Nelson Beals and Wilbert J. Walker.
Serving as active pallbearers are Brent Linzer Sr., Kenra Castillo, Eric Lewis, Shane Campbell, Courtney Nathan and Jimmy Barnes.
The honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Linzer Jr., Rickey Walker, Ronald Jackson, Brandon Thomas, Dino Milton and Bradley Young.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.