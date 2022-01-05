Kenneth Roy Haycock, a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to so many, earned his heavenly reward of eternal peace and rest Sunday, January 2, 2022. Kenneth passed away at his home surrounded by his family. He was 55.
Funeral services celebrating Kenneth’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Holy Family Mausoleum, with Pat Broussard officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest near his daughter Ashley.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 6 p.m. Visiting hours will resume from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday
Kenneth was born April 24, 1966, in St. Martinville to the late Chester Haycock and the late Joyce Bowman Haycock and was one of two sons born to that union. He was raised with a love of the outdoors, fishing and hunting and was fortunate enough to make that his lifelong career as a commercial fisherman. For over 25 years, he supplied his faithful customers with crabs and shrimp fresh from the gulf. When not fishing, Kenneth spent a lot of time hunting with his sons and friends. He raised and trained fox hounds that were on all of his hunts to track deer and other animals.
Kenneth was also a sports fan, mostly baseball, having played the sport, watching his sons play and watching Ashley play softball. He followed all of his children in their endeavors with his full support.
Above all his greatest love was for his family. He and Wanette enjoyed 32 beautiful years of marriage and the best children and grandchildren parents could ask for. He leaves a legacy of love to those closest to his heart. Rest well for we will be reunited again one day.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Wanette Buteaux Haycock; his sons Trevor Haycock and Brett Haycock; his grandchildren whom he adored Addyson Claire Haycock and Karson Paul Haycock; his brother Kevin Haycock; his brother and sister-in-law Kevin Buteaux (Tiffany) and Stephanie Pellerin (Bruce); and his nieces and nephews Lance, Brittany and Bryce Haycock, Chris and Zack Buteaux and April and Wesley Pellerin.
Kenneth is reunited with his beloved daughter Ashley Elizabeth Haycock; his parents Chester and Joyce Bowman Haycock; in-laws Oswald “Nunu” and Delores Lopez Buteaux; grandmother Helen Murphy Savoy; and a cousin, Craig Boudreaux.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Trevor Haycock, Brett Haycock, Kevin Haycock, Chad Verret, Kyle Simoneaux, Kevin Buteaux, Lance Haycock, Sidney Shaubert, Joey “Poncho” Lopez and Rip Molbert.
Honorary pallbearers are Cagle Doiron, Zack Ackal, Jimmy Bayard, Bruce Pellerin, Steve Viator, Roger “Tiger” Boughton, Mitch Romero and Butch Schouest.
Family and friends are encouraged to share the memories and condolence with the family by visiting Kenneth’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.