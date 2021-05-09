Kenneth Paul Sinitiere

A native and resident of New Iberia, Kenneth “Kenny” Paul Sinitiere passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at his residence. He was 70.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Sinitiere will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Born on June 3, 1950 to the late Edward Sinitiere and Dorothy Gulotta Sinitiere André, Kenneth was one of five children. He was a kind and hardworking man who enjoyed the simple things in life. Kenneth enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and football. He was a big fan of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. A loving husband, son, brother and friend to all, Kenneth will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bridget Romero Sinitiere; mother, Dorothy Gulotta André; brothers Steve Sinitiere (Jeanne) and Michael Sinitiere (Barbara); and sisters Adele Quibodeaux (Mike) and Yvette Ellender.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Sinitiere; son Brett Michael Sinitiere; maternal grandparents, Henry and Noeda Gulotta; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Cora Sinitiere.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.