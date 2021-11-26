Kenneth P. Williams

A home-going celebration for Elder Kenneth Paul Williams, 79, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Faith Cathedral Outreach Ministry, 4416 LA-14, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Bishop Drew Rousse officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia, LA.
Visitation hours will be observed at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Masks are required at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from this Earthly life at 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Kenel Williams and David Williams (Angelina), both of New Iberia; two daughters:, Renee Williams (Joseph Pinkney) of New Iberia and Jalacia Bossier (Wilton) of Lafayette; five sisters, Mary Merritt (Alvin), Susan Moore and Diane Rose, all of New Iberia, Evone Batiste of Santa Clarita, California and Sylvia Batiste of California; three brothers, Leonard Derouen of Lafayette, Hank Williams of Saint Martinville and Donald Williams of Loreauville; thirteen grandchildren, Tyler David Williams, Blair Narcisse, Skylar Williams, Taylor Williams, Seth Narcisse, Keondra Francis, Jaleel Bossier, Khalil Bossier, Tre’tlon Bossier, Treveon Bossier, Diamond Bossier, Javion Eugene and Ja’zaira Eugene; three great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elder Dr. Hilda Williams; his parents, Leonard Williams and Isabell Perrodin Batiste; one brother, Teddy Batiste Sr.; two brothers-in-law, Oliver Moore and Elwood Rose; one uncle, Peter Perrodin; two nieces, Carmeka Rose and Cynthia Roberts; and one nephew, Christopher Merritt.
Active pallbearers are Sean Rose, Taylor Williams, Craig Moore, Lionel Neal, Gaylon Wilson and Blair Narcisse.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenel Williams, David Williams, Joseph Pinkney, Tyler Williams, Seth Narcisse, Wilton Bossier, Wayland Williams, Wendell Williams, Terrance Toms, Teddy Batiste Jr., Jory Lockhart, Louis Darby Jr., Donald Williams and Alvin Merritt.