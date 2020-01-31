Funeral services for Kenneth P. Babineaux will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Denton and Fr. Keith Landry officiating the services.
Family requests visitation to be held beginning on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Kenneth P. Babineaux, age 73, was born on October 4, 1946, to Adonis Sr. and Gloria Dugas Babineaux in New Iberia.
Kenneth loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had numerous hobbies such as woodworking, camping and being a handyman for the family and his friends. He truly enjoyed traveling in his spare time. He liked snow skiing, managing cookouts and boiling crawfish. Kenneth reluctantly fell in love with his “numerous” fur babies that he cared for.
Kenneth P. Babineaux is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dee A. Babineaux; two daughters, Amy B. Denise (Jason) and Beth B. Bourque (Mike); two sisters, Judy B. Boudeloche (Philip Sr.) and Linda B. Broussard (Mark); one brother, Adonis “Sonny” Babineaux Jr. (Jane); five grandchildren, Derrick Romero (Katelyn), Ashlen Boudreaux (Dylan), Lanie Romero, Brayden Bourque and Reed Denise; one great-grandchild, Maya Boudreaux; two new arrivals in August of this year; one niece, Jeneé Broussard; and three nephews, Mark Broussard Jr., Jeremy Broussard and Ryan Ronsonet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adonis Sr. and Gloria Dugas Babineaux; and his brother Donald W. Babineaux.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jason Denise, Mike Bourque, Derrick Romero, Brayden Bourque Dylan Boudreaux, Adonis “Sonny” Babineaux Jr., Philip Boudeloche Sr., Mark Broussard Sr. and Reed Denise.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. George Sagrera, Mark Broussard Jr., Jeremy Broussard and Ryan Ronsonet.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street, 369-6336, is handling arrangements.