A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Kenneth Luke, 77, who passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Entombment will be private. Rev. Mark Derise will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Friday.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Luke was born on June 8, 1945, in Centerville to the late Herbert and Yvonne Decuir Luke.
He was the owner and operator of Burger Chef from 1979 until 1997 and then Hardee’s from 1997 until 2010. Mr. Luke also owned a bush hogging service, rental properties and flipped several houses. He had a passion for hunting, going on many hunting trips throughout the United States and dearly loved his horses and dogs. Mr. Luke never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He also enjoyed going to the casino, watching Western movies and most of all spending time with his family.
Survivors included wife of 57 years, Barbara Tarver Luke of New Iberia; daughter Tammy Luke-Watson (Robbie) of New Iberia; grandchildren Justin LaBiche (fiancé Kaci Hebert), Elizabeth LaBiche (boyfriend Bo Roberts) and Cody Bruton; brothers Royce Luke of Nederland, Texas and Herbert Luke Jr. of Nederland, Texas; half-sister Missy Luke Tibbs of Youngsville; and half-brother Al Luke of Centerville.
He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Luke Sr.; mother Yvonne Decuir Falcon; sister Myra Luke Wynne; brothers Marcus Luke and Randy Luke; and sisters-in-law Gail Luke and Faye Luke.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Watson, Justin LaBiche, Cody Bruton, Jerry Feller, Mike Barnett, Herb Luke and Royce Luke.
Honorary pallbearers include Lawrence Verret, Kenneth Lopez, Bootsie Duplant, Heath Luke, Kevin Luke, Keith Luke, Jarod Mullen, Tiger Boughton, Scott Luke, Ricky Latique, Tyrone Latique and Owen Thompson.