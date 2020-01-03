A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Kenneth Lee Thomas, 64, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Cottrell Chapel CME Church with Rev. Leslie Dugas, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
“Roach” as he was affectionately known, accepted Christ as his Savior and was a faithful member of Cottrell Chapel CME Church. He served his country in the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memory, five daughters, Tammra Thomas Loving (Jeremy) and LaKendra Thomas of Decatur, Georgia, Shalita Provost and Keisha Harris, both of New Iberia, and Beautel Bright of Houston, Texas; the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Judy Harris of New Iberia; his companion of 18 years, Hedy King and her daughter, Adrian Teno of New Iberia; two brothers, Earl Thomas and Lloyd Thomas both of New Iberia; two sisters, Jessie Lee Robertson (Gerald Sr.) and Mary Louise Clavelle of Jeanerette; eleven grandchildren, Kameron, Taylor, Tanner, Gavin, Nicholas, Caden, Chloe, Cedric, Jameycia, Bryson and Jaylon; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse Thomas and Alice Benjamin Thomas; his daughter Toyya Harris; two brothers, Gilbert Joseph Thomas Sr. and Robert Louis Thomas; and one sister, Jeanette Antoine Ledet.
Active Pallbearers are Herbert “Put Put” Antoine, Frank Clavelle Jr., Gerald Robertson Jr., Jeremy Loving, Travon Clavelle Simmons and Billy Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers are Earl Thomas, Lloyd Thomas, Donald “Duck” Antoine, Brian Robertson, Scott Thomas, Calvin Thomas and Gilbert “Doc” Thomas Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.