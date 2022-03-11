Funeral services will be conducted for Kenneth Johnson Sr., 66, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Carol Ray Crofton, officiating and Minister Harold Alexander, eulogist. Private interment will be held at a later date at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Kenneth was born on January 29, 1956, to the late Jefferson “Normie” Johnson Jr. and the late Helen Williams Johnson. He departed this life at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette.
Kenneth was baptized at an early age at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church. Kenneth was a 1974 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and he loved being a band member playing the baritone. After graduating, he joined the United States Army. Anyone who knew him soon realized that he was most proud of this accomplishment. He even wore Army fatigue daily.
He especially loved karate, fishing, reading newspapers, dancing and music. But most of all, he enjoyed walking and stopping to talk with friends along the way. He had a unique way of making friends easily because he genuinely loved people.
Kenneth was a carpenter who built and remodeled many homes in the area. He was known for his intricate artistic woodworking details. His complete joy was showing off his work to anyone who wanted to see. He was a familiar face at the local “One Stop” where he did chores and was treated like family. Everyone who passed his way will surely miss him walking the streets of New Iberia. The streets will certainly be a little dimmer.
Kenneth loved and was loved by his family. He leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Sherelle Matthew of Atlanta, Georgia and Tonya Johnson of South Dakota; five sons, Demond Daniels of New Iberia, Kenneth Johnson Jr., Quintlan Glover, Jarrett Green, all of Houston, Texas, and Kenneth Matthew of Mississippi; one sister, Angela Alexander (Harold) of New Iberia; two brothers, Russell Johnson (Donna) of New Iberia and Dwayne Johnson (Jerilyn) of Houston, Texas; a very special cousin Stacy Woodfork; special friends Alfred Phillips, Tony Decuir, Patrick Collins, Thomas Gary and James Dunlap; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jefferson Johnson Sr. and Ella Louis Johnson; maternal grandparents Alphé and Justine Williams; and one brother, Jefferson Johnson III.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuenralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337369-3638.