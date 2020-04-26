Private graveside services were held for Kenneth James Dubois Sr., age 82.
A native of Avery Island and resident of New Iberia Mr. Dubois passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 19, 1937, to the late Fernand and Gertrude Landry Dubois, Kenneth was one of seven children. Kenneth worked for the McIlhenny Co. and retired after 32 years of service. He loved the Island and his time spent there as a child and throughout his work career. Kenneth liked the outdoors and could often be found hunting or fishing. He especially loved time spent with family and friends. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Miriam Landry Dubois; sons Kenny Dubois Jr. and wife Virginia of Avery Island and Todd Dubois of New Iberia; daughter Angie Schaubert and husband Sidney of New Iberia; grandchildren Justin Schaubert and wife Kacie and Quincy Schaubert; great-grandchildren Austin, Reese and Thomas Schaubert; and brothers Donald Dubois and wife Lucy of Memphis, Tennessee, Lenny Dubois and wife Julie of New Iberia, Ferdie Dubois and wife Gail of Houston and Greg Dubois and wife Vickie of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand and Gertrude Landry Dubois; grandson Zeb Schaubert; brother Dean Dubois; and sister Marsha Chambers.
To view the online obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.