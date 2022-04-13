Kenneth James Delcambre

Kenneth James “Pecou” Delcambre was born on February 14, 1945, in New Iberia, and he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on March 23, 2022, with his wife and stepdaughter by his side in Exmore, Virginia after a short illness.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Visitation will begin at the church at 9 a.m., with the Rosary being recited at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Fr Buddy Breaux as celebrant. Following the mass he will be laid to rest with his father in the mausoleum next to the church.
The legendary “Pecou,” as many knew him, was raised in a Cajun French family steeped in a proud heritage and upbringing in Delcambre. He served as a Delcambre Police officer and the Fire Chief before retiring from the New Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department. After retiring, he briefly worked for his father’s company, Vermillion Shell.
He had lived in Exmore, Virginia for 21 years and enjoyed fishing, gardening and working in his work shop. His greatest pleasure was cooking his Cajun favorites, mixing up a mean White Russian or a killer Bloody Mary. He loved listening to old classics by numerous artists, but his favorite was Fats Domino’s “Blueberry Hill.” He was always happiest with a house full of friends and family who enjoyed his witty personality. He had lots of jokes and funny stories to tell of his life. He had a joy of life that will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Survived by his wife of almost 19 loving years, Goldie Delcambre of Exmore, Virginia; sister Beverly Delcambre Trahan of Delcambre; sons Kenny Lewis Delcambre and his wife Alisha of Nash, Texas, Lenny Joseph Delcambre and his wife Clarissa of Delcambre and Kardell Lane Delcambre and his wife Monica of Delcambre; daughters Misty Delcambre (Will Broussard) of New Iberia and April Michelle Delcambre (Dr. Michael Felton) of Youngsville; eleven grandchildren, Brenna Claire Delcambre, Bailey Alyssa Delcambre, Kellen James Delcambre, Zack Kristopher Delcambre, Jake Roy Delcambre, Parker John Inzerella, Beau James Broussard, Kye Jude Davidson, Kingston Miles Jackson, Kash Evans Buckelew and Kenna Marie Buckelew; one great-grandson, Briggs Michael Derise (Bailey); stepsons Bryan Johnson and his wife Lynn of Chesapeake, Virginia, Daniel Johnson and his wife LuAnne of East Bend, North Carolina, Anthony Johnson and his wife Alecia of Athens, West Virginia and Zachory Johnson and Katrina Brown of Speedway, West Virginia; stepdaughters Sarah Dilley and her husband George of Machipongo, Virginia and Rebekah Jones and her husband Donnie of Fort Mill, South Carolina; eleven step grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who love him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Relis “Crip” Delcambre and Laurie Falgout Delcambre.